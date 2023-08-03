Todd & Julie Chrisley Haven’t Spoken To Each Other Since Entering Prison 6 Months Ago

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have not spoken since they both reported to prison on January 17 for federal tax fraud. Savannah Chrisley revealed her parents have had zero communication in six months on her Instagram Story on August 1. “195 days without a word to each other…,” Savannah, 25, wrote alongside throwback photos of Todd, 54, and Julie, 50. “My heart is breaking…,” Savannah added. The former Chrisley Knows Best star also asked fans to “please help to bring justice” with a link to her parents’ new legal defense website.

Todd and Julie are currently both serving a combined 19 years in prison after being convicted of federal tax fraud. Todd is serving 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie is locked up at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington for the next seven years. They were also ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution as part of their conviction. Todd and Julie have insisted that they are innocent and are both appealing their convictions.

The husband and wife’s poor prison conditions have been revealed by their children since they entered their respective facilities. Chase Chrisley went on his sister’s podcast on July 25 and said that Todd’s prison conditions are a “nightmare.” The 27-year-old said that neither of his parents have air conditioning in their prisons. Savannah claimed that Julie “has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her” in her cell.

On the Aug. 2 episode of her podcast, Savannah revealed that Todd’s blonde hair has turned gray in prison. Savannah and the Chrisley’s lawyer, Alex Little of Burr & Forman, also called out reports that Todd has been struggling with his conscience since starting his prison sentence. “Yeah, that’s not been my experience talking to him,” Alex said. He also revealed that Todd is “relentlessly optimistic” about his situation.

Before Todd and Julie entered prison, a Chrisley family insider revealed to HollywoodLife that the couple had an “emotional” goodbye with their loved ones. “There were lots of tears and no one knew what to say because there was nothing that they could say which would change anything,” the source said in mid-January. “Todd and Julie knew that they had run out of options, and this was it.”