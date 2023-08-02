Todd Chrisley’s Hair Turned Gray In Prison, Savannah Confirms: ‘They Don’t Sell Hair Color In Commissary’

Savannah Chrisley, 25, opened up about her dad Todd Chrisley‘s appearance in prison, in the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, which can be seen above. The beauty revealed the 54-year-old reality star’s blond hair has turned gray, when she discussed tabloid headlines surrounding his and her mom, Julie Chrisley‘s experiences behind bars with their lawyer, Alex Little of Burr & Forman. The husband and wife are currently both serving a combined 19 years in prison after being convicted of federal tax fraud.

“It’s hilarious because one of them was like, ‘Oh, he’s let himself go,'” Savannah said about a story written about her father. “First off, news flash, they don’t sell hair color in commissary. So of course his hair is gray! But, you know what, I would tell him today, like, if he was out, keep it that way. Like, it looks good! He’s got a great prison barber.”

She also called out reports that Todd has been struggling with his conscience since starting his prison sentence. “These sources are saying that dad is just, his guilt is eating him alive in prison and he’s ready to admit to his faults,” she said. “Yeah, that’s not been my experience talking to him,” Alex, who’s been working with Todd and Julie since their convictions in June 2022, added.

The attorney further said that Todd’s “doing what he needs to do to be a good model prisoner and to get along with the folks he’s there with,” before adding, “He is relentlessly optimistic and also, he stays on track, right. He’s not gonna get sorta down in the dumps because this is where we are.”

Todd and Julie first reported to prison in Jan. 2023. He is serving a 12-year sentence in Pensacola, FL, and she is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, KY. They were also ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution as part of their conviction. They are both appealing their convictions.