Todd & Julie Chrisley Turn Themselves Into Prison For 12 & 7 Year Sentences

Todd and Julie Chrisley both turned themselves over to prison on Tuesday, January 17, HollywoodLife confirmed with the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) Office of Public Affairs in the Central Office. The Chrisley Knows Best stars will begin serving their sentences for bank fraud, after being sentenced in November. Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie, 49, was sentenced to 7 years after being found guilty of tax fraud.

Todd and Julie’s start dates were revealed in December. They were both required to report to their respective facilities by noon on the 17th. Todd is serving his sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie will serve her sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. Both were expected to be placed in minimum security, although that has not been confirmed. Todd and Julie will be allowed to have visits from family members, and both members of the couple may be allowed to communicate with each other via phone calls and emails, depending on permission from the prison, according to People.

Prior to the Chrisleys reporting to prison, the reality stars’ lawyers asked for them to be granted bond, while they try to appeal their decision. The pair were denied bond on January 10. After the denial, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that they were “crushed” by the decision. “Their last-ditch effort to avoid starting their prison sentences next week failed and they do not even know how to prepare themselves for this. They are both terrified of being incarcerated,” the insider said.

The couple were both found guilty on all of their charges during their trial back in June. Todd was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud. Julie was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Despite being sentenced to seven years, Julie will be allowed to serve 10 percent of her sentence at home or in a halfway house, according to the FCI Marianna handbook.

Before the pair began their sentences, Todd and Julie dedicated much of their time to bonding with family, and their kids, including Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 16, as well as Todd’s daughter Lindsie, 33, from a past marriage and their adopted daughter Chloe, 10, who is Todd’s son Kyle’s daughter. Before beginning their sentence, Lindsie said that her parents were “living each day like it’s your last,” in an interview with People. “My parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children,” she said.