Lindsie Chrisley Reveals What Todd & Julie Are Dedicating Time To Before 12 & 7 Year Prison Sentences

Lindsie Chrisley admitted that her mom Julie and dad Todd are cherishing every moment they have before beginning their prison sentences for tax fraud. The Coffee Convos podcast host, 33, revealed that her mom, 49, and dad, 53, have been spending tons of times with their kids in a new interview with People, published on Monday, December 19.

Lindsie explained that the reality stars are trying to make the most of the time that they have with their family before going to prison. “My parents regularly say, and I believe they’ve said on their podcast as well, that at this time it’s basically living every day like it’s your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville,” she said. “My parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children.”

The podcast host also explained that she’s been “spending time with my parents over the phone,” because she shares custody of her son Jackson with her ex Will Campbell. She said that she’ll probably be able to go spend time with them in January.

She continued and explained that adapting to the developments in her parents’ case has been difficult, but the whole Chrisley family is doing the best they can. “Trying to navigate your new normal by trying to maintain some sense of normalcy has been very hard,” she said.

Towards the end of the interview, Lindsie explained that family was the number one concern as they wait for Todd and Julie’s prison sentences to begin. “The focus is on family. It is the holidays. They fastly approach. My focus is on my parents, my siblings, and my child and my niece. And I know that if they were asked the same questions, they would say the same answers,” she said.

After being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June, Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, in November. Documents obtained by HollywoodLife revealed that the two will begin their sentences on January 17.