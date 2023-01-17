Todd Chrisley’s Final Message To Fans Before Entering Prison: I’ll ‘Fight The Good Fight’

Todd Chrisley, 53, released a final statement about sticking to his faith before reporting to prison on Jan. 17 for his 12-year sentence. On Monday night, Jan. 16, he shared a video to his Instagram feed (which is restricted in the United States and can no longer be viewed) of gospel musician Karen Peck singing “Four Days Late.” Some lyrics in the song read, “Lord, we don’t understand why You’ve waited so long, But His way is God’s way, not yours or mine, And isn’t it great, when He’s four days late, He’s still on time.”

“HE is always on time,” the Chrisley Knows Best star captioned the video along with the hashtag “#fightthegoodfight”. As fans know, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, 50, have been very open about relying on their faith to get them through this turbulent time in their lives. After being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on June 7, 2022, a person close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were praying about their future. “They are all praying that the courts go light on them when it comes time to sentencing, given the fact that they believe they do so much good in terms of entertaining the world and allowing cameras into their homes to document their lives,” the insider explained.

Furthermore, after being denied bond on Jan. 10 as they appeal their verdict, another source said they have put all their trust in God. “They are praying that their appeal will overturn their convictions and set them free, but having no guarantees is extremely unnerving,” they divulged to HL EXCLUSIVELY. “This is the worst possible scenario, and it is playing out in front of all their fans. They are putting their faith in God now.”

As mentioned above, Todd is serving 12 years behind bars for his part in defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in personal loans between 2007 and 2012. Julie is serving seven years. They debuted their hit reality series, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. The show and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, which starred Todd and Julie’s children Savannah, 25, and Chase, 26, were canceled in November.

Todd and Julie broke their silence regarding their guilty verdict during the June 17, 2022 episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast. “It has been a whirlwind. Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now,” Todd began. “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”