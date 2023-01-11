Chrisley Kids Chase, Savannah & Lindsie Spotted Leaving Court After Todd & Julie Are Denied Bond

Chase, Savannah, and Lindsie Chrisley were seen leaving a courthouse together in Atlanta Georgia after their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond on Tuesday, January 10. The three adult kids looked incredibly disappointed by the judge’s decision in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The judge denied the reality stars’ motion for bail pending the appeal of their sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Chase, 26, held hands with his fiance Emmy Medders and wore a black and white striped t-shirt. His sister Savannah, 25, went all business in a black suit with green trim over a matching turtleneck. Lindsie, 33, who is Todd’s daughter from his first marriage, wore a long brown fur coat. Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, were also seen pulling up to the courthouse in their car. Todd’s older son from his first marriage Kyle, 31, was not seen in the photos nor was the couple’s younger son Grayson, 16, or their adopted daughter Chloe, 10, who is Kyle’s daughter.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, after they were found guilty of all of their fraud charges. The pair were found guilty in June and later sentenced in November. They were both ordered to report to their respective prisons at noon on January 17. The pair submitted a motion to be out on bail pending an appeal, which was denied on Tuesday, meaning they’ll have to report to their minimum security prisons.

Ahead of the Chrisley Knows Best star’s sentences, Lindie has opened up about what the couple was dedicating their time to in a December interview with People. “My parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children,” she told the outlet. “Trying to navigate your new normal by trying to maintain some sense of normalcy has been very hard.”

Since the trial and sentence, the Chrisleys have kept their fans updated via their Chrisley Confessions podcast. In the first episode after the sentence, the pair did appear to make reference to their legal troubles. “Age is just a number and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day like it’s our last,” Julie said at the time.