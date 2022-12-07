Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show

Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”

When Savannah, 25, asked her younger brother about how he felt about growing up in front of a reality television camera, Grayson said he “don’t know anything different. I mean, I didn’t really understand what was going on, because I was like, ‘I don’t really have a choice.’ I had fun with it because I didn’t understand it,” he recalled. “The older I got, the more I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta do this.’ I thought it was cool, but the cool wears off a little bit.”

Savannah and Grayson didn’t touch upon the issue facing their parents. In November, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, over being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd was specifically convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud. Julie was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

“Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day like it’s our last,” Julie said when she and Todd spoke for the first time after their sentencing. “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow,” said Todd, with Julie adding, “If I handle it right, they’re watching. If I screw up, they’re watching. For me, as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.”

Todd and Julie have four adult children — Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31 – as well as Grayson and a 10-year-old adoptive daughter, Chloe. Savannah has said she plans to take custody of Chloe and Grayson when their parents begin their sentences.

Lindsie, who has had a strained relationship with her family, told HollywoodLife that she was “heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions. With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me.”