Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Conditions Revealed By Kids After They Visit: ‘It’s A Nightmare’

Todd Chrisley, 54, and Julie Chrisley, 50, have been in prison for six months and more details about their stay have been revealed by their children. Savannah Chrisley, 25, welcomed her brother Chase Chrisley, 27, on her podcast on July 25 to discuss Chase’s recent visit to the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida where their dad is being kept. “It’s a nightmare,” Chase said about Todd’s prison conditions. “It’s awful,” Savannah added.

Chase explained that Todd and Julie, who is currently locked up at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington, both don’t have air conditioning in their respective facilities. “They’re both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there’s no air conditioning,” Chase said. Savannah explained that Julie allegedly “has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her,” while Chase claimed that the snakes in his mom’s cell are poisonous.

“I don’t care if you killed somebody, if you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning,” Chase said. “That’s just ridiculous,” he added. Chase also addressed how his parents have gotten little sympathy since they’ve been incarcerated. “At the end of the day, it’s my parents. I mean, I don’t expect anyone else to feel bad for them,” he said. “They don’t have any sympathy until they’re in the situation and it’s their loved one.”

Savannah further claimed that since the prisons are notified of when the director is visiting, “they have time to scramble and fix all of their mishaps.” The Chrisley Knows Best star said that “it’s crazy” watching what her parents are going through. “But luckily,” she added, “they have the fight in them.” Chase added, “They’re strong, and they have remained loyal to each other, they love each other. They are strong individuals. They weren’t built to break and this, for damn sure, isn’t going to break them.”

Savannah said her parents are “doing fine” in prison, while Chase said that “they’re doing as good as they can.” “Our parents are very strong individuals,” Chase explained. “They were not build to break. And this damn sure is not going to break them.” Savannah noted that while Todd and Julie are dealing with “inhumane conditions” in prison, they’re still “keeping their sanity” there. “They’re putting one foot in front of the other,” she said. “They’re not giving up. There is no admission of guilt. They have always said they are innocent. They will stick to that.”

Todd and Julie both reported to prison on Jan. 17, after a jury convicted them in June 2022 of multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to start his 12-year sentence and Julie checked into a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, to start her seven-year sentence. They both must also serve an additional 16 months of probation after their releases from prison. Todd and Julie are currently working on appealing their case.