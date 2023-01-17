Savannah Chrisley Questions Why Jen Shah’s Sentence Is Shorter Than Her Parents’

As Todd Chrisley, 53, and his wife Julie Chrisley, 50, entered their respective prisons today, daughter Savannah, 25, had questions on her mind. Among them were how Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, 49, got a considerably shorter sentence for her alleged crimes, which include telemarketing fraud. “Put the cases side by side, and it makes no sense — it just doesn’t,” Savannah, said during the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, which went live on Tuesday, January 17. Jen received 6 and a half years after pleading guilty to wire fraud, while Todd received 12 years and Julie 7 years for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Savannah went on, comparing the crimes and sentences and lamenting her parents’ shockingly harsh prison terms. “There were hundreds of victims who were elderly, and people that provided statements that lost their homes, threatened to end their lives,” she said of Jen’s alleged crimes. “There were so many different things, and she got six and a half years. Make that make sense!” Jen’s prison time will be in February.

Savannah’s mother joined her for the episode, which was pre-recorded before being posted the same day Julie and Todd reported to their minimum-security prisons after being denied bond one week previously. Savannah added that it didn’t make sense that Jen could admit to the allegations against her and plead guilty, and her parents could still receive the stiffer sentence.

“You have someone who has not admitted to guilt and who will stand firm in that,” she said. “We’re standing by our truth that it is not guilty, [and] there are no victims.” Julie agreed. “None of it adds up, and to me, there’s more to it,” the reality star said. “I have committed myself to figuring out what that is and for us to get to the other side of this so that we can help other people who are going through things like this.”

Meanwhile, a source told us that they were “crushed” ahead of entering their respective prisons. “Todd and Julie are crushed after they were denied bond, but they haven’t given up all hope,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a January 11 report. “Their last-ditch effort to avoid starting their prison sentences next week failed and they do not even know how to prepare themselves for this. They are both terrified of being incarcerated.”