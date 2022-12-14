‘RHOSLC’: Jen Shah Reveals She ‘Tried To’ Commit Suicide Amid Angie Harrington Instagram Drama

Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow came together to address Jen Shah‘s behavior during the Dec. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but the conversation came to a halt when Jen revealed information about her mental health. “I almost committed suicide — I tried to — okay?”

Jen tearfully told the ladies she tried ending her life “because your friend [Angie Harrington] is heartless and decided to drag me and my entire family [on Instagram]. Omar and Sharrieff weren’t going to have a mom. [Coach] wasn’t going to have a wife.”

Then, in her private confessional, Jen said, “I have always felt like I’m a pretty strong person, but when I found out about [the Instagram account] shahxposed, it came on a day where there was just a lot of negativity dealing with the trial, and I got to the point that day where I was done. I locked myself in the bathroom and Coach was so scared he had to kick the door down because he didn’t know what I was going to do. And Coach had to take me to the hospital. I was there for two and half days.”

The conversation between Jen, Heather and Lisa was supposed to be about Jen’s “toxic” behavior amongst the group, but when Jen started feeling attacked, she revealed the information about her mental health. “You guys have no f***ing idea. You have no idea! The bullying is not okay,” she said with tears streaming down her face.

Jen then got up from the lunch table and left Heather and Lisa behind. They couldn’t believe what they just heard. “The conversation is over,” Lisa said in her private confessional. “Jen just dropped something so heavy, not even Bob The Builder could move it.”

Back at the table, Heather was at the loss for words. But she wondered why Jen chose that moment to reveal her mental health struggle. “I feel like she’s once again upping the ante [with topics that are] so heavy — federal indictment, suicide…”, Heather told Lisa.

Once Jen returned to the table, Lisa apologized and told Jen that didn’t know until then why she went to the hospital. But before Lisa could say anything else, Jen interrupted and told them she was “done” with the conversation.

They agreed and said, “let’s go”, but Jen still wasn’t happy. As she walked out of the restaurant, she said, “What the f*** do I have to say? And when I finally kill myself, everybody will be like, ‘Oh she was telling the truth?'”

Later, at a Marilyn Monroe-themed dinner, Whitney Rose asked how the ladies’ lunch went, but Jen said it was “too personal” to share at that moment. That didn’t stop Whitney from asking a few more questions, so Jen finally blurted out that she told Heather and Lisa she “tried to commit suicide”, and everyone looked stunned. But nothing more was said about it because the attention quickly turned to Whitney and Heather’s drama. And after that, everyone went out clubbing to have fun together.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.