Julie Chrisley Fought With Husband Todd Over His Lies In ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Premiere

Julie and Todd Chrisley got into an argument about lies and a house, in the premiere episode of season 10 of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, which aired on Feb. 6. The blonde beauty, 50, became angry at her 53-year-old husband’s renovation plans for their third home, in a scene from the premiere, which can be seen here. It was filmed before the couple started serving their prison sentences.

“Being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long,” Julie said about the topic, in a confessional with Todd in the episode. “But it keeps you young, right?” he replied.

Julie went on to say that the constant moving made her feel “stressed and unsettled” and she hoped the transition to the newest house would be easy. “The only reason I agreed to move into this new house is because it was turn-key,” she explained. “I’m just excited to move in, unpack, and be done.”

When she then returned to the home and found that Todd gutted the property without her knowledge, she became more upset. “You gutted it,” she said. “What happened to ‘Sprucing things up?’ What the heck happened?”

Despite Julie’s negative reaction, Todd didn’t see a problem with what he did. “Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need to have your neck done and then you need to have an upper lift and a lower lift,” he said. “Why did you lie to me?” she then asked. “OK, let’s find a question that’s a little easier,” he responded.

After Julie went and told her daughter Savannah, 25, and son Chase, 26, about the argument, she revealed she was ready to settle, in a confessional. “I’m over it. I feel like we are at a stage of our life where we need to find where we’re gonna settle,” she told the camera before mentioning her and Todd’s younger son, Grayson, 16, and their granddaughter Chloe, 10. “I want Grayson to be settled the last few years he’s at home before he goes to college. Chloe is 9. She likes stability, not doing a house and selling it and moving to another one and selling it. That’s not — I mean, I’m just tired of that. And not to mention, you lied to me, Todd.”

The episode ended with Julie and Todd working things out. “I love you. But right now, I don’t like you,” she made sure to tell her husband.

Julie and Todd’s tense moment in the episode took place before they reported to prison on Jan. 17, but neither of them mentioned their legal troubles in the episode, and no cancellation of the show has been announced. They were sentenced in Nov. 2022 after a jury convicted them in June of multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to start his 12-year sentence on Jan. 17, and Julie checked into a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, to start her seven-year sentence. They both must also serve an additional 16 months of probation after their releases from prison and they are currently working on appealing their case.