Julie Chrisley’s Kids Honor Her While She’s In Prison On Mother’s Day: ‘Miss My Mama So Much’

Julie Chrisley’s children honored her with loving messages for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14. Even though the Chrisley Knows Best star, 50, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for tax fraud, her son Chase and daughter Savannah shared their love for their mother with Instagram posts. Savannah, 25, opened up about how much she’s been missing her mom since she began her sentence. “Mother’s Day – this one hit hard! I’ve been DREADING the holidays,” she wrote in the caption. “A lot of firsts happening…and frankly…I HATE IT! I’m angry! I hold it all in pretty well…I’ve mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25… but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts.”

Savannah posted a montage, set to Kacey Musgraves’ ballad “Mother,” and she gushed about what an amazing mom Julie is. “SHE IS an OUTSTANDING mother, SHE IS and even more AMAZING wife, SHE IS an even better daughter, SHE IS one hell of a friend, SHE IS a woman of God, SHE IS a breast cancer survivor, SHE IS a mother to more than just the children she birthed, SHE IS loyal, SHE IS fierce, SHE IS… EVERYTHING that I hope to be,” she wrote. “I MISS YOU MAMA. I will forever fight for you.”

The Unlocked podcast host finished the post by addressing “nasty rumors” about both Julie and her dad Todd Chrisley. “My parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before,” she wrote.

Chase, 26, kept his message short and simple. He posted a throwback photo with his mom and him, and he wished her a happy holiday. “Happy Mothers Day my angel! I love you!” he captioned the photo. Savannah’s niece Chloe, 10, who had been adopted by Julie and Todd, also sent her a text saying she missed Julie. “I’m sad mom will not be here for Mother’s Day,” she said in a text that Savannah shared on her Instagram Story, per People.

Julie is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. Both she and Todd were found guilty in June 2022. She was convicted on counts of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and he’s currently serving his sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Both began their sentences in January.