Savannah Chrisley Admits It’s Been ‘Hard’ to Handle Her Parents’ Prison Sentences & Nic Kerdiles’ Death: ‘The Blows Keep Coming’

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

During the October 9 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Savannah Chrisley decided to voluntarily withdraw from the course. Savannah, 26, currently has custody of younger brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve out their prison sentences. HollywoodLife spoke exclusively with Savannah about how her parents are doing behind bars.

“So mom and dad, obviously, under the circumstances you can only be doing so well. It’s a challenge,” Savannah said. “It’s hard as their daughter sitting and watching it, seeing just how they’re treated, and the things that are happening. It’s also sad to see how we have as a society kind of just turned our backs on people as a whole, and we’re so quick to throw people away.”

She continued, “It’s like, oh, you’re in prison, so you have no rights or we don’t care about you, good luck. That’s not the way to be. On one hand, we’re super accepting of each other, and then on the other, we’re so quick to throw people away. That’s been something I’ve really tried to use my platform for and to make a difference and take what’s happening to us and, in a way, just blow it up. Unfortunately, it takes someone with a following and a voice to try and implement change. So that’s just been at the top of my list. I’ve been able to channel my anger in a more productive way and try to implement change where change needs to be had.”

In September 2023, Savannah faced even more adversity. Her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, tragically died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 29. The Chrisley Knows Best star reflected on her tough year and how she’s coping.

“I luckily have always functioned best in high-intensity environments. I can handle a lot, but there are days where it gets hard,” Savannah told HollywoodLife. “And it’s like, okay, am I ever going to catch a break? It just seems like the blows keep coming. But luckily, I’ve surrounded myself with amazing friends that have been there for me and have helped me with Chloe and Grayson. That’s what life’s all about, you know? People say family, family, family, but family doesn’t have to be just family. It doesn’t have to be blood. Family can be once you make it, and the friends I’ve surrounded myself with have just been a complete game changer.”

The real estate agent also revealed that she’s beginning to “realize the importance of actually doing things for myself and how desperately I need that because I can’t show up for the kids in the best way possible if I am not getting my cup filled, too. I’m starting to let go of some of that guilt of like, alright, I did something one weekend a month. I have to realize that I am entitled to that. With everything that I have going on, I have to get some time to myself.”

Todd and Julie, who are in prison after being convicted in a tax fraud case, recently had their sentences reduced to 10 and 5 years, respectively. As she waits to be reunited with her parents, Savannah is keeping her head up.

“I just realized life is so short, so spend it with the people you love, treat people well, and I’m trying to get to that. It’s hard because there’s some people that come across that really pissed me off, but I try my hardest to be the bigger person and just keep moving forward,” she said. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on FOX.