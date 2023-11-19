What Happened to Nic Kerdiles? Inside Savannah Chrisley’s Ex-Fiance’s Life Before His Untimely Death

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Nicolas “Nic” Kerdiles found himself in the public eye after he started dating Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley. However, the late athlete led a noteworthy career outside of his relationships before his tragic death. Nic was just 29 years old when he died on September 23, 2023.

What Happened to Nic Kerdiles?

Nic reportedly got into a motorcycle accident after driving through a stop sign and crashing into an SUV on September 23 in Nashville. He was pronounced dead at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There was reportedly evidence of alcohol in his bloodstream after toxicology tests were done, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ. It was estimated that his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) at about 0.124, which is over the legal limit of 0.08.

Following the news of his tragic death, the Anaheim Ducks shared a heartfelt message for their former teammate.

“We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles,” the team said in a social media statement. “An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.

What Was Nic Kerdiles’ Job?

Nic was a talented hockey player throughout most of his life. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and played the sport in the NCAA Division 1 with the Wisconsin Badgers. In 2014, the Nashville native became a professional hockey player for the Anaheim Ducks. He played for the team for four seasons through 2018. In 2019, Nic became a free agent and was traded by the Ducks to the Winnipeg Jets.

Following his athletic career, Nic began working as a real estate broker in Tennessee.

Were Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley Engaged?

Nic and Savannah dated from 2017 through 2020, during which time he appeared on her family’s reality TV series. The former couple announced their engagement in 2019 but split in 2020.

Following her former fiancé’s death, Savannah paid tribute to him in a heart-wrenching note that she shared to her Instagram Stories.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today,” she wrote. “I miss you, and I love you … I’ll forever save our last message of ‘I love you.’ Please send me a sign that you’re OK. Maybe it’ll be [through] a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.”