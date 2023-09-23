Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence on Ex Nic Kerdiles’ Death

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Savannah Chrisley, 26, broke her silence about her ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles‘ shocking death from a motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 23. The Chrisley Knows Best star took to her Instagram Stories to share a message.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today,” Savannah wrote across a photo of her and Nic holding hands and smiling on a beach. “I miss you, and I love you … I’ll forever save our last message of ‘I love you.’ Please send me a sign that you’re OK. Maybe it’ll be [through] a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.”

She concluded her note by writing, “We loved hard … and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches in heaven with you one day.”

Savannah’s message comes hours after the news of 29-year-old Nic’s death was first reported by TMZ. The former NHL player’s crash happened in a residential area in Nashville, TN in the early morning hours of September 23, the outlet reported. His motorcycle apparently hit the driver’s side of a BMW and it caused injuries severe enough for him to pass away at a nearby hospital a short time later.

Just hours before Nic’s reported crash, he took to his Instagram story to share a photo of him riding the Indian bike. “Night rider,” he captioned it. On September 1, he also shared a sweet and touching post that featured photos of him with his family and a loving caption full of gratitude.

“Getting to go home this past weekend and seeing my family was something that I need more than I knew,” he wrote. “Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day. I will never again take the these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else. Love is unconditional, and it’s rare to find in this world. I’m so thankful that I have parents, siblings, nieces and nephews that love me back the way they do.”

Before Nic’s untimely death, he and Savannah started dating in 2017, and he even appeared on her family’s reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. They were then engaged from 2018 until 2020, when she decided to end the romance. “When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons. When he proposed, I knew it shouldn’t have been happening,” she said at the time, according to TMZ. “It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever.”