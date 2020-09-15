Savannah Chrisley & Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Split After 3 Years: TV Star Tells Fans ‘There’s No Hatred’

Savannah Chrisley and her fiancé, ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles, have ‘called it quits.’ The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star revealed why ‘saying goodbye’ to their relationship has been especially hard.

Savannah Chrisley, 23, finally answered fans’ curiosities with sad news on Sept. 15: she and her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, 26, have split. While the Chrisley Knows Best star made it clear that there’s no animosity between herself and the National Hockey League player, Savannah still sounded in pain in her Instagram announcement on Tuesday. “You’ve all been wondering…so here it is,” Chrisley began in her caption, which she wrote under a bittersweet photo of herself and Nic happily smiling and holding hands on the beach.

Referring to this sentimental snapshot of her now ended relationship, Todd Chrisley’s daughter wrote, “Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now…but sadly it’s not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits.”

“There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder,” Savannah continued to write. She explained, “We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually. These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life…but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life.” Savannah sounded optimistic as she added, “..I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it. Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing…”

Savannah Chrisley shared this selfie with Nic Kerdiles in June of 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@savannahchrisley)

Savannah and Nic began dating in Nov. 2017, after Nic caught Savannah’s eye on Instagram. She decided to take a risk and send the athlete a message! They hit it off fast, and were engaged by Christmas Eve of 2018. However, in June of 2020, Chrisley revealed that she and Nic decided to postpone their wedding after realizing that they needed to slow down their whirlwind romance.

In this Instagram selfie shared in April of 2020, Savannah Chrisley gushed over Nic Kerdiles for “being there” by her “side” amid quarantine. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@savannahchrisley)

“We made [the decision to postpone the wedding] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating,” she explained on her podcast, Chrisley Confessions, in June. She added, “I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it’s hard. It’s 2020 and you know what, it’s OK not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows.”

Right before announcing the breakup, Savannah underwent surgery to remove a “huge cyst” in Aug. 2020. It was her third surgery amid a battle with endometriosis, but thankfully, the surgery was a success.