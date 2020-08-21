Savannah Chrisley Admits She’s Cried ‘Many Times’ After Doctors Removed A ‘Huge Cyst’ From Her Body

Savannah Chrisley bravely opened up on Instagram about the extensive surgery she had for a cyst that affected her ‘uterus, ovaries, bladder, and surrounding areas.’

Savannah Chrisley is one courageous young woman. The Growing Up Chrisley star, 23, took to Instagram on August 20 and gave her adoring fans an update on her health after revealing that she was going into the hospital for a third surgery amid her struggle with endometriosis. “UPDATE: Had a huge cyst they had to remove,” Savannah began the caption to her post, which featured her sitting in a hospital bed with her physician post-surgery.

“Found endo in/on my uterus, ovaries, bladder, and surrounding areas. So Dr. Sinervo removed that along with a good bit of scar tissue. He also cut some nerves to help with pain,” she described. Savannah went on to share that she “stayed in the hospital overnight” before heading back to her hotel and revealed that she was finally able to go home on August 20.

“Can’t tell you guys how many times I’ve cried,” she candidly shared. Savannah also thanked the doctors who ensured her safety and wellbeing throughout the extensive procedure with total gratitude, writing, “Dr. Sinervo and Dr. Winer are truly gifts from God. Dr. Sinervo asked to pray with me before surgery and then they both held my hands in the OR until I was put to sleep. It’s time to give myself time to recover.”

At the end of her message, Savannah added the hashtag “endo warrior,” proving that she has been such a fighter since her diagnosis at the age of 18. The reality TV star was so transparent and honest about her health in her August 17 post to Instagram. Though Savannah looked like the stunning, engaged young woman that she is, the caption to her post outlined how difficult her struggle with endometriosis has been — a health condition in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of the organ.

Now that her recent surgery is behind her, Savannah can begin recovery before she gets back to planning her nuptials to 26-year-old hockey player Nic Kerdiles! Savannah clearly has shown so much strength since her diagnosis, and fans have loved seeing her courageously use her platform to discuss her health. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for this inspiring young woman!