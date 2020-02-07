Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Black Lace Bikini While Vacationing In The Cayman Islands

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star showed off her incredible figure in a new snap from her tropical vacation. We’re so jealous!

Savannah Chrisley, 22, looked absolutely gorgeous in a new pic from her Cayman Islands getaway! The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Feb. 6 to share a sizzling snap of herself in a lacy black bikini, while leaning against a palm tree in a sexy pose. The barely-there swimsuit showed off her toned and tanned abs, and super long legs, as she snacked on a packet of South Beach Diet protein puffs. The 22-year-old posted the pic as part of her ambassador duties for the diet company, which has proved popular with celebs. “It’s not a beach day without my favorite South Beach snacks. Obsessed with their nacho protein puffs. Thank you so much @southbeachdiet for making me look AND feel the best I’ve ever felt!” The reality star certainly looks incredible — and we love her new pixie cut.

The star is vacationing with her hockey player fiance Nic Kerdiles, 26, more than one year after he popped the question with a 5-carat brilliant cut diamond. It was revealed the couple are “taking their time” with wedding planning, and it’s clear the pair are loving their engagement period. In Oct. 2019, Savannah got the rumor mill running after she was spotted without her engagement ring on in a photo — but Nic set the record straight! “It’s funny how people read into the smallest things like that. But I mean, yeah I get that, there’s no engagement ring in some of her pictures,” the professional hockey player said on Todd Chrisley‘s podcast Chrisley Confessions Oct. 17. “I mean, we’re together. Savannah and I are fine.”

The adorable couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, and though they’re both young, Nic says they are incredibly committed to each other and the relationship. “We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship. And listen, it’s not a perfect road, like we go through ups and downs,” the Texas native continued. “There’s a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there’s a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place.” Future father-in-law Todd chimed in as Nic was speaking, noting that the couple are “very engaged.” While close friends and family were aware of the pairs engagement, the couple didn’t share the news with the world until April.

While Nic noted he doesn’t live with his leading lady, he did confirm the pair see each other every day. “We’re in a great place, honestly. And I think that we’re only gonna get stronger, because, like I said, we’ve…started making our relationship a priority and we are working on ourselves and admitting to the things we’ve done wrong, and that’s been the biggest blessing, it really has.” Hopefully 2020 is the year we get to see the adorable couple walk down the aisle!