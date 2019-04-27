Savannah Chrisley & Fiance Nic Kerdiles Reveal Their Wedding Musts & If Dad Todd Will Marry Them

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles, who just announced their engagement, opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HL about what we can expect from their wedding and how her dad, Todd Chrisley, is making it ‘perfect’.

Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley, 21, and her hunky fiance Nic Kerdiles, 25, are in full wedding planning mode and it sounds like it’s going to be one for the books! The happy couple, who got engaged in Dec., spilled a lot of details about what kind of ceremony and reception they have in mind and whether or not, Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley, 50, will be the one officiating the romantic event, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“We are definitely planning. We are taking our time,” Savannah EXCLUSIVELY told us, about where she and Nic are at right now. “We’re hoping for summer of next year, so 2020.” The soon-to-be bride and groom also spilled the beans about what they already know are musts for the big day. “I just want red velvet cake. That’s really all I ask!,” Nic gushed. “I’m a big flower person so I need a ton of flowers,” Savannah followed. “That’s my big request. A ton of flowers, huge cake.”

Savannah went on to talk about her devoted dad, Todd, and what role he’s playing in the happy occasion. The blonde beauty explained that he won’t be the one marrying her and Nic because they already have a surprise guest to do that job. “We have someone that’s going to marry us that I think we’ve all looked to at some point for help and guidance and his words,” she said. “We’re keeping it all a secret until we get everything locked down. We want it to be special and we want it to be a surprise for everyone.”

Todd will luckily still be very much a part of the wedding, though, and he’s already been helping with the planning as much as he can because, as it turns out, the upcoming day is one he and Savannah have already thought about in years prior! “He and I have had my wedding planned since I was a teenager,” Savannah revealed. “At this point it was just about putting it all into motion. I’m extremely blessed to have him here to plan it all with me. He’s paying for it and planning it so I love it. I could have him plan it and me just show up and it would be perfect.”

The wedding will be perfect and big, but “not huge”. So how many wedding guests are Savannah and Nic expecting? “Anywhere from 250-350 people,” the glowing bride-to-be confirmed.