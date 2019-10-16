Savannah Chrisley’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Bold New Pixie Cut & Doesn’t Care What Haters Think

Savannah Chrisley showed off her new haircut and confidence for fans on Instagram, encouraging women to live their best life and reminding them ‘it’s our world.’

Savannah Chrisley, 22, has shed her blond locks for a shorter hair do! The Growing Up Chrisley star took to Instagram on Oct. 15, posting a great pic captured by Nicole Balsamo. In the snap, Savannah is wearing a black Gucci T-shirt and flannel, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses, watch and bracelets. But her cute new cut was front and center! “Ladies…do what YOU want to do,” she began the caption to her confident post. “Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it.” The beauty queen also gave a shout out to José Eber Hair where she got the new do — which you can see the before and after below. Savannah also quoted another fierce lady who has rocked the pixie cut before — Rihanna. “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer,” the singer’s quote read.

Of course, Savannah’s fans were all over the pic. The Voice contestant Meghan Linsey chimed in to tell Savannah she was totally “Killin it” when it came to her powerful caption and cut. But some comments were just a bit off. Savannah’s own father, Todd Chrisley, shared his thoughts on the pic with a quintessential dad comment. “I’m not sure what I’m concerned with most, the lack of hair or the flannel,” the Chrisley patriarch said. Regardless of Todd’s own gripes, the love kept coming in for Savannah’s new look and her message to followers. “Confidence looks great on you,” Brielle Biermann shared on the post.

And confidence is what Savannah has been rocking as she moves into an exciting new chapter in her life! The reality star got engaged to Nic Kerdiles on Christmas Eve 2018 in front of both of their families in Nashville. The pair kept their exciting news under wraps, however, until choosing to make their announcement on April 3. Now, plans are underway, and Savannah knows just what she wants. “We are definitely planning. We are taking our time,” Savannah shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on April 27. “We’re hoping for summer of next year, so 2020.”

Whether Savannah will still be rocking the pixie cut or not is definitely still a question. But for now, the new do looks great on Savannah, as she shows off her confidence to take on this new phase of life!