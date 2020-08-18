Todd Chrisley Claps Back As Fans Speculate He Got Fillers After He Posts Unrecognizable Pic

Todd Chrisley hit back after fans accused him of getting plastic surgery or facial fillers when he posted an extremely youthful selfie on Instagram. That’s all Todd (and a little Botox).

When it comes to whether or not he got work done, Todd Chrisley knows best. The reality star, 51, shared a new selfie to Instagram on August 18 showing off his clean shaven face after getting rid of his quarantine scruff, but fans were focused on something else: his very youthful, and very smooth appearance. They started questioning in the comments if he went under the knife, and Todd immediately shut down the speculation.

To be fair, he looks about 14 years old in his photo, which shows the Chrisley Knows Best star chilling at home in a tie-dyed tee, not a wrinkle on his face. One fan boldly commented, “thank your plastic surgeon…your face is allllll filler,” which he clapped back at with a sassy reply: “you are so kind, I actually have no filler in my face, but if you sleep better thinking that, then consider me fillered up.” He also told another commenter that he hasn’t had a facelift, but would consider it “maybe one day…”

He isn’t exactly all natural, though. Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley, 23, called him out for getting botox on the regular! “@toddchrisley correction… you don’t have a facelift every six months, it’s Botox LOL,” she commented. Todd admitted that, yes, he’s got Botox and Halo laser treatments to thank for his glow — and the big man up top. “Thank God for laser, Botox and prayer,” he replied to Lisa Rinna when she said he “looked 12.”