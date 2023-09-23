Savannah Chrisley’s Ex-Fiance Nic Kerdiles Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Savannah Chrisley‘s former fiance, Nic Kerdiles, has died at the age of 29, according to TMZ. The former NHL hockey player was apparently involved in a motorcycle crash in Nashville, TN around 3:30 am on Saturday morning and died after sustaining injuries. The outlet further reported he ran a stop sign in a residential area right before the crash happened.

The police reportedly said Nic struck the driver’s side of a BMW with his Indian Motorcycle, and the driver stopped right away. He was then transported to a local hospital before he later died there. The police also reportedly said there were no signs of impairment from either driver. HollywoodLife has reached out to the Nashville PD but has yet to receive a response.

Just hours before Nic’s reported crash, he took to his Instagram story to share a photo of him riding the Indian bike. “Night rider,” he captioned it. Just two days before that, he also shared photos of himself happily out with friends, which can be seen above. “Decent weekend being a tourist in my own town🤷🏻‍♂️ #nashvegas #broadway,” he captioned the post.

Nic’s reported death comes after he and Savannah started dating in 2016 and were engaged from 2018 until 2020. He made appearances on her family’s reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, during their time together as well. She eventually called off the romance and later said she felt like they got engaged for “the wrong reasons.”

“When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons. When he proposed, I knew it shouldn’t have been happening,” she said, according to TMZ. “It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever.”

“Everything was just wrong at the time,” she added. “Granted, I loved him, I was in love with him. It was just, there was so much more work that needed to be done before you got married.”

In addition to being in the spotlight during his time with Savannah, Nic was a professional hockey player and played for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010s. After playing the sport for four years, he left the hockey scene and became a real estate broker.