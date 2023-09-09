Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Attorney Hopes To ‘Further Reduce Their Sentences’ After Prison Release Dates Get Moved Up

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley‘s attorney Jay Surgent is trying to reduce their prison sentences even more after they were already reduced this week. The Chrisley Knows Best stars have been serving time behind bars for tax fraud and had more than a year each knocked off their initial sentences. “They were able to get some time off for both of them,” Jay told People on Friday.

“There’s going to be the adoption of the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, changes, modifications, recommendations for reduction of sentences for nonviolent offenders,” he continued. “So [I] don’t know at this point in time, but they should be getting two points a piece for that. So that’ll further reduce their sentences.”

Jay further confirmed that he’s also working on the husband and wife’s appeals. “There’s hope,” he said. “There’s always hope, but I feel as though they have a strong appeal.”

Jay’s statement comes just one day after Todd’s scheduled release date of January 2035 was changed to January 22, 2033. Julie’s release date was also changed to October 19, 2028, which is over a year earlier than her initial scheduled release date. Back in Nov. 2022, Todd was first sentenced to 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and Julie was sentenced to seven years at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington.

The lovebirds, who share three children together, including son Chase, 27, daughter Savannah, 26, and son Grayson, 17, have both denied any guilt in the tax fraud case and reports of an appeal have been making headlines since earlier this year. Shortly before they started their sentences, a source told us they were “crushed” for being denied bond.

“Todd and Julie are crushed after they were denied bond, but they haven’t given up all hope,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their last-ditch effort to avoid starting their prison sentences next week failed and they do not even know how to prepare themselves for this. They are both terrified of being incarcerated.”