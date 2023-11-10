Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Prison Guards Are Mistreating Her Parents in Jail

Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock

Savannah Chrisley revealed the mistreatment that her dad, Todd Chrisley, and her mom, Julie Chrisley, are experiencing at the hands of their prison guards in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Savannah, 26, explained that her decision to speak out publicly about her parents’ poor living conditions in their respective prisons has “been really tough” for both of them, but especially for her dad, who is locked up at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

“Right now they’re trying to move him from the facility he’s at now because of the latest things that I’ve posted on Instagram,” Savannah said about Todd, 54, “And that’s the tough part — the moment you start speaking out, you have to pay for it.”

Savannah claimed her father’s prison is stopping him from setting up calls with his legal team, who are working to get Todd and Julie, 50, out of prison early after they were convicted of federal tax fraud in June 2022. The Special Forces star alleged that the prison guards might clean out Todd’s inmate commissary account. “That’s their way of retaliating against these men for speaking out,” she said. “They’re literally going to starve them to death.”

As for Julie, who is serving time at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington, Savannah claimed her mom is also dealing with “terrible” living conditions. “Some of the male guards, they definitely speak down on the women They make them feel like garbage,” Savannah said.

Todd and Julie began serving a combined 19 years in prison in January. However, the two stars got their prison sentences reduced in September; Todd’s scheduled release date of January 2035 was changed to January 22, 2033, while Julie’s release date was also changed to October 19, 2028, which is over a year earlier than her initial scheduled release date. The couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, has vowed to continue fighting to further reduce their sentences.

Since Todd and Julie went to prison, Savannah and her brother, Chase Chrisley, have spoken out about the harsh conditions their parents are facing behind bars. Chase claimed on Savannah’s podcast in July that neither of his parents have air conditioning in their facilities, while Savannah alleged that Julie “has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her” in her cell.

The Chrisley parents both reported to prison on Jan. 17. In addition to their sentences, they must also serve an additional 16 months of probation after they’re released from jail. Todd and Julie have argued that they’re innocent since their trial.