Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Prison Release Dates Get Moved Up

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Todd Chrisley, 54, and Julie Chrisley, 50, went to prison in January 2023 to serve a combined 19 years for tax fraud, but both of their release dates have already changed. Todd, 54, was originally sentenced to 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, with a scheduled release date of January 2035. But online records from the prison reveal that Todd’s now getting out of the facility on January 22, 2033. Julie, meanwhile, will be released from Kentucky’s FMC Lexington on October 19, 2028, per the online records from her facility. That’s over a year earlier than when Julie was supposed to finish her original seven-year prison sentence.

It’s unclear why Todd and Julie’s prison release dates changed. The couple has argued that they’re innocent in the tax fraud cause and unsuccessfully tried to appeal their case. The former Chrisley Knows Best stars both reported to prison on January 17. They were also ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation after they’re released from jail and pay more than $17 million in restitution as part of their conviction.

Todd and Julie have been dealing with poor prison conditions that have been revealed by their children over the past few weeks. Their son Chase Chrisley, 27, told Extra in August just how rough it’s been for his parents in their respective facilities. “Everyone has this perception that my parents are in this country club prison and that’s just not the case at all,” Chase said. “My mom’s sitting up there with no air, and my dad’s facility has no air. They both have black mold, lead-based paint, the roof is falling in on both facilities. So it’s just, it’s just a lie.”

Chase and his sister Savannah Chrisley, 26, have both revealed that their mom and dad haven’t spoken to each other since they reported to prison. Chase told Extra that that’s been “really tough for” for Todd and Julie since they “are obsessed with each other.” Savannah had the Chrisley’s lawyer, Alex Little of Burr & Forman, on her podcast and they called out reports that Todd has been struggling with his conscience behind bars. “Yeah, that’s not been my experience talking to him,” Alex said, adding that Todd is “relentlessly optimistic” about his situation.

Before Todd and Julie entered prison, a Chrisley family insider revealed to HollywoodLife that the couple had an “emotional” goodbye with their loved ones. “There were lots of tears and no one knew what to say because there was nothing that they could say which would change anything,” the source said in mid-January. “Todd and Julie knew that they had run out of options, and this was it.”