Savannah Chrisley Goes IG Official With New BF, Robert Shiver, 6 Weeks After Ex Fiancé Nic Kerdiles’ Death

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Savannah Chrisley has a new boyfriend! The former Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, went Instagram official on November 4 with new beau Robert Shiver, who survived an alleged murder plot by his estranged wife. Savannah shared three pictures of the couple snuggling up to each other and kissing. Savannah, who had on a gray sweater and black jeans, had a big smile on her face as she embraced Robert, who wore a burgundy long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans with a white hat. “Sometimes… it just works ❤️,” Savannah captioned the post.

Savannah confirmed her relationship with Robert on Nick Viall‘s podcast in September. “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine,” she said on her episode of The Viall Files. Robert’s estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, has been accused of hiring someone to try to kill Robert after he found out about her alleged affair, according to PEOPLE. Robert, who used to play football for Auburn University, has three children with Lindsay.

Savannah’s new relationship comes after the tragic death of her ex-fiancé, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles. Nic died at the age of 29 after a motorcycle accident, leading Savannah to post a heartbreaking tribute to her former partner on social media. “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today,” she wrote. “I miss you, and I love you … I’ll forever save our last message of ‘I love you.’ Please send me a sign that you’re OK,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Savannah admitted that it’s been “hard” to handle Nic’s death, as well as her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s prison sentences.

“I luckily have always functioned best in high-intensity environments. I can handle a lot, but there are days where it gets hard,” Savannah explained. “And it’s like, okay, am I ever going to catch a break? It just seems like the blows keep coming. But luckily, I’ve surrounded myself with amazing friends that have been there for me and have helped me with Chloe and Grayson. That’s what life’s all about, you know? People say family, family, family, but family doesn’t have to be just family. It doesn’t have to be blood. Family can be once you make it, and the friends I’ve surrounded myself with have just been a complete game changer.”