Erika Jayne Teases Denise Richards and Camille Grammer’s Dramatic ‘RHOBH’ Returns

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock,

Erika Jayne hyped up the appearances that Denise Richards and Camille Grammer make on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life at BravoCon 2023.

“I think that the fans will love what they see,” Erika, 52, told us on Saturday, November 4. “I think they’ll be satisfied.”

When we told Erika that we expect Denise, 52, and Camille, 55, to bring the drama on the new season of the show, Erika responded, “I’m sure they do.”

While Denise and Camille are no longer main cast members on RHOBH, they do attend a dinner party thrown by Kyle Richards that was filmed and will air later this season. At the RHOBH BravoCon panel on Sunday, November 5, Erika revealed that Denise went after her at the party.

“Denise came and she very clearly tried to pick a fight with me. She kept saying things like, ‘Go watch the show, you know what you did,’ ” Erika said.

The “Pretty Mess” singer explained that Denise really has issues with Brandi Glanville, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, but since none of them were at the party, she was Denise’s target that night.

“When she kept saying, ‘Roll back the tape, go watch the show,’ I said, ‘Okay,’ and I just apologized. I said, ‘I’m very sorry if I hurt your feelings, I don’t know why,’ ” Erika continued. “Then at Crystal’s house at Taco Tuesday, she was there again and so I gave it to her and that’s what you see [in the trailer].”

Season 13 of RHOBH premiered October 25. It stars Erika, Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. Camille and Denise make guest appearances along with former cast member Kim Richards and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey.