Brandi Glanville Reveals Her Latest Conversation With Denise Richards: It Was ‘Unkind’

There’s still no love lost between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards. Although the two were never full-time cast members on the show together, their drama did steal the spotlight on season 10 when Brandi, 49, claimed on camera that they hooked up. Denise, 51, denied the allegations and quit the show after her co-stars (including former friend Lisa Rinna) didn’t believe her and grilled her incessantly.

Ahead of the premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 2, Brandi spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on our Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast and confirmed that she spoke to Denise recently, though the conversation was far from friendly.

“She texted me after she did a radio show with Jeff Lewis that wasn’t a very kind text,” Brandi explained. “I gave her right back a very unkind text. So that was the last time. But like b*tch just stop talking about me. We’re good.”

Denise did, in fact, go on Jeff Lewis Live in Feb. 2021 and was unsurprisingly asked about the drama with Brandi. The Wild Things actress, who is currently married to Aaron Phypers, again insisted that she never slept with Brandi, though she did confirm that Brandi visited her to do a podcast interview. But Denise denied that the ex-RHOBH stars stayed in the same room together, which is different than Brandi’s side of the story.

Denise has been gone from the hit Bravo series for two seasons now and it appears unlikely that she’d want to return — but Brandi thinks otherwise. “Yeah, I think she would,” Brandi told us, when we asked if she thinks Denise would come back as a Housewife. “I don’t think many people wouldn’t, to be honest.”

Brandi is on the second season of RHUGT with fellow “ex-wives” Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, and more. She and fellow RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong reunite on the show, and a sneak preview shows major drama between them. But still, Brandi is happy that Taylor was there instead of Denise and other former co-stars (such as Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer) that she’s feuded with in the past.

“I didn’t wanna go in with someone [like Denise, LVP, or Camille] because it would be a catfight. It wouldn’t even be a meme, it would be straight up scratching eye balls out from the get go,” Brandi told us.

RHUGT Season 2 premieres June 23 on Peacock.