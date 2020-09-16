Denise Richards Finally Addresses Husband Aaron Phypers’ ‘I’m Going To Crush Your Hand’ Comment

Andy Cohen said he ‘got a lot of questions’ about Aaron Phypers’ bizarre comment to wife Denise Richards, which she explained on the reunion.

Denise Richards, 49, is finally addressing the comment Aaron Phypers, 48, made earlier this season about “crushing” her hand on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Executive producer Andy Cohen, 52, revealed he “got a lot questions” about the incident on the season 10 reunion. “Denise, what was going on there? I believe he said he was going to crush your hand,” the WWHL host pondered.

“Yeah, he was going to crush my hand,” Denise said. “I did, um, because I didn’t even know that either and I played it for him and he said, ‘I don’t even remember saying that. I don’t know why I would say that, because I’m afraid of you’,” she explained. Andy then wondered, “Why is he afraid of you, by the way?” to which Denise responded, “No, it’s in a joking way.”

The incident in question happened in the June 3 episode, when Denise dramatically left a party held at the home of Kyle Richards, 51. “Don’t say a word. We’re on camera,” Denise sternly warned her husband of two years as the pair walked hand-in-hand. Aaron then responded, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f—— hand. Stop it.” Yikes!

RHOBH cast mates Garcelle Beauvais, 53, and Sutton Stracke, 49, also reacted to the concerning incident. “I didn’t hear it on the show, but I saw it on social media and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ And I was, you know, I was worried,” Garcelle confessed, while Sutton was critical of Aaron’s comment. “Zero tolerance…Zero. Unacceptable,” Sutton added.

Denise’s relationship with Aaron was front and center on season 10 amidst rumors that she had had a sexual relationship with Brandi Glanville, 47. The Bold & Beautiful star has previously denied that she has an open marriage to fans on Instagram, and once again reiterated this on the reunion. “I do not have an open marriage. If I had an open marriage, I would say it,” she said. On Instagram back in February, Denise also wrote that she’s “100% monogamous to my husband.”

After a two season run, the 49-year-old confirmed she’ll be leaving the reality series via her rep on Sept. 9. The news came after a dramatic season 10 run for Denise, where, according to the April premiere, she stopped shooting with the other ladies in Dec. 2019.