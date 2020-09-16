‘RHOBH’ Reunion Recap: Lisa Rinna Drags Heather Locklear Into Her Feud With Denise Richards

The ‘RHOBH’ reunion concluded on Sept. 16, as Denise Richards finally told the women the truth about her friendship with Brandi Glanville.

The third and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion kicked off on Sept. 16 with Denise Richards lashing out at Teddi Mellencamp for being the one who first brought up Brandi Glanville‘s affair allegations while the cast was in Rome. Denise felt that since Brandi wasn’t in Italy with them, the alleged affair shouldn’t have been brought up, but Lisa Rinna was quick to point out that Brandi had already said it on camera, so it was already “out into the world”. Denise disagreed.

Denise also, once again, insisted that Brandi is just an “acquaintance” and was never anything more than that. She also claimed that her husband, Aaron Phypers, was with her in Northern California when Brandi came to visit, so there was no way they could have hooked up. “I do not have an open marriage,” she yelled. “If I had an open marriage, I would say it.”

Sutton Stracke then said she also heard this rumor about Denise and Brandi all the way back in 2018, but Denise said she didn’t know Brandi in 2018. However, Lisa clapped back and said, “Oh yes you did.” And when Lisa tried revealing Denise and Brandi’s many text messages, Denise deflected by threatening to publicly share texts that Lisa had sent to her.

Eventually, the conversation turned to Denise’s cease and desist letters and Denise explained to Andy Cohen that her lawyer sent one to Brandi to “make her tell the truth”, but the cast was quick to correct Denise and say that cease and desist letters are meant to “silence” people — so again, Denise wasn’t making a lot of sense.

Either way, Garcelle Beauvais wanted to know why Lisa Rinna kept “attacking” Denise. She also wondered why Lisa “cared” so much about whether or not Denise and Brandi truly hooked up, and to that, Lisa said she cared because the entire cast had been dealing with the fallout from the allegation for six months.

Kyle Richards said everyone just need to be “honest” with each other, but when Denise said she was being honest, no one knew what to say because they just didn’t believe her “truth”.

The reunion then covered topics like Garcelle’s lack of support for Erika Jayne (she and Denise were the only ones not to attend Erika’s Broadway show), as well as Aaron’s comment about wanting to “crush” Denise’s hand. Denise claims that Aaron didn’t even remember saying that, but the ladies said they were “worried” about Denise upon watching the scene unfold on television.

Later, the topic of conversation focused on the downfall of Lisa and Denise’s 20-year friendship. Denise said that Lisa is completely different on TV and she’s “changed”, but Lisa disagreed. Lisa then tried comparing their situation to an incident from Denise’s past.

“You know, I go back to when she was friends with Heather Locklear,” Lisa began, but Denise said she “actually wasn’t” friends with the Melrose Place star, so it was ridiculous to bring it up. “Really, [Lisa]? She was friends with my ex-husband, [Charlie Sheen, not me].”

“Well, you calling me a bad friend — I guess it’s like…,” Lisa kept going, but Denise stopped her and said she was “grasping at straws.” Then, Andy said he didn’t understand “the Heather Locklear reference“, so he asked for clarification, which Lisa tried explaining. “Well, she’s insinuating that I’m such a bad friend,” Lisa said, but Denise said she wasn’t. Again, Andy asked for clarification on the Heather “thing” since no one was truly explaining why she was brought into the conversation. Denise warned Lisa not to say anymore because it was a “low” blow, so Lisa just told Andy to “Google it”.

In the end, Lisa said that if she could go back in time, she wouldn’t have pushed for Denise to join the show, even though she was so “excited” about it in the beginning. Because at this point, Lisa “doesn’t know” where her 20-year friendship with Denise can go from here. And with that, the ladies said goodbye as another season came to a close.