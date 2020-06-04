Teddi Mellencamp called out Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers on Twitter after a tense scene from the latest ‘RHOBH’ episode.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, and Erika Jayne, 48, were left totally stunned by Aaron Phypers‘ shocking comment on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The pair both took to Twitter during the June 3 ep of the Bravo reality series, when the 47-year-old, who is married to Denise Richards, threatened to “crush [her] f***ing hand.” Teddi wrote, “When I called him an a**hole I wasn’t too far off #RHOBH,” while her co-star Erika was in total shock. “Wait! What did he just say??” she tweeted as the tense moment aired.

The comment came about when the couple left Kyle Richards‘ party rather abruptly after the ladies went after Denise for “mom-shaming” them. While storming out, Denise told Aaron not to say anything because they were still “on camera”, but he didn’t care. He kept trying to clap back at Kyle and Dorit Kemsley, who were both chasing them and trying to get them to come back to the party. But when he did, Denise told him to stop. And then, under his breath, he told her, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f***ing hand. Stop it.” Big yikes.

The heated moment came after Denise showed up to Kyle’s backyard party, which kids were invited to, without her children. The mom-of-three told co-star Garcelle Beauvais that it was because of all the “threesome” talk that went down amongst the ladies at her own party, so she no longer wanted to bring her kids around the ladies. Garcelle said it was Denise’s right to feel that way, but Kyle felt “mom-shamed”. And she certainly let Denise know it.

Nevertheless, as hard as Kyle, and some of the other ladies tried to make Denise feel bad for “mom-shaming” them, Aaron wouldn’t allow it. He basically told the women that they’re feelings weren’t justified and they should just let everything go and move on. Kyle told him it wasn’t that simple, but he disagreed. Things got so heated that Denise called Teddi a “s***-stirrer”, and Lisa Rinna escaped to the bouncy house Kyle had rented. A mood. When she came back, Denise and Aaron were already on their way out of the party. Denise said she had had enough and because “life is too short”, she’d rather spend her time away from all the arguing.