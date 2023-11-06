Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Crop Top & Leggings for Morning Workout: Photos

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sweating it out! Kylie Jenner, 26, made sure to pause her morning gym workout for a steamy photoshoot on November 6. While taking a quick breather from her exercise routine, The Kardashians star showed off her chic Alo gym ensemble via Instagram. “mornings in @alo,” Kylie captioned the carousel of photos.

In the first slide, the brunette beauty wowed in the brand’s Airbrush High-Waist Heart Throb Leggings, along with Alo’s Air Brush Heart Throb Bra. The 26-year-old completed her gym outfit with a pair of the brand’s white x 01 Classic sneakers. Kylie looked extra elegant with her raven-hued tresses held up and back with a black hair clip. Of course, the Kylie Cosmetics founder made sure to add a pop of color to her look with a glossy brown lip.

Later in Kylie’s post, she gave the camera her best smize as she took a sexy mirror selfie. Soon after she shared the gym photos with her nearly 400 million followers, many of her fans took to the comments to gush over the post. “We need a video of your workout routine!!!!” one admirer begged, while another wrote, “I NEED THIS SET OMG.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but express their adoration for the TV personality. “Wow She is my first and last love,” they penned, while another joked, “I’m sweating too.”

Kylie has stepped away from the gym content in recent months, as her last gym video with Kim Kardashian, 43, was shared via TikTok in February. In that clip, the famous sisters danced to Mariah Carey‘s “It’s a Wrap” song and showed off their moves in the gym. The next month, Kylie gave her fans a glimpse into her gym routine and made sure to show off Alo’s gym in Los Angeles on March 28. “my morningggg [sic],” she captioned the TikTok clip. She once again sizzled in a black crop top and matching leggings for her morning fitness routine.

Aside from her revealing gym ensembles, Kylie has recently made headlines for her romance with Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, 27. Timmy and his leading lady were first linked to each other in April after a video of them mingling at Paris Fashion Week resurfaced on social media. Later, in September, the new A-lister duo confirmed their romance by packing on the PDA at the Beyoncé concert on September 4 and once more at the U.S. Open on September 10. Kylie ended her off-and-on romance with rapper Travis Scott in early 2023 and shares two children with her ex including Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.