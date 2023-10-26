Kylie Jenner Guessed That Kourtney Kardashian Was Pregnant 2 Months Before Confirmation: Watch

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 26, might’ve known that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, was pregnant all along! The Kylie Cosmetics founder jokingly asked the Lemme founder if she was pregnant during the October 26 episode of The Kardashians. Kylie’s interaction with Kourt took place at Khloe Kardashian‘s party for her daughter, True, 5, in early April. When the 44-year-old arrived to the party and noted her exhaustion, Kylie was quick to ask if she was expecting a child with Travis Barker, 47.

“I’m like so exhausted, I can’t even stand up,” Kourtney said to Kylie when she greeted her at the birthday bash. The 26-year-old then told her sister that she loved her before prying on her unknown pregnancy. “I love you!” she said before adding, “Are you pregnant?” Despite the question, the mother-of-three shut down the inquiry. “No,” Kourtney replied. Just over two months later, Kourt confirmed on June 16 that she was expecting her first child with Travis.

Soon after a fan account re-shared the clip via Instagram, many of their fans took to the comments to react to Kylie seemingly guessing that her sister was pregnant. “Kylie is so intuitive!! She always knows,” the fan account captioned the post. Meanwhile, others chimed in and gushed over the moment. “The ‘no..?’ is so obvious,” one admirer penned, while another wrote, “Kylie’s face was concerned and she KNEW lol she said wait so tired you can’t stand you must be with baby lmao.”

Later in the clip, Kris Jenner, 67, offered Kourtney an array of options to snack on at the party, however, the now pregnant mom rejected the food. “They have cake,” Kris said, to which Kourt interjected with a list of foods she can’t eat. “No sugar… so I can’t have either of those,” she explained. “I don’t drink coffee. I’m caffeine-free right now, soy-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, alcohol-free.” Her husband, Travis, then jumped in and joked that Kourtney is “free of everything” at the moment.

Most recently, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to share a first look at her baby’s nursery on October 18. She shared a carousel of photos and added the baby’s crib to the last slide of the post. She also cuddled up to her hubby and seemingly revealed that she was under the weather. Kourtney included a photo of a “get well” note from her daughter, Penelope, 11, that read: “I hope you feel better Mom! Love P.” The TV personality also shares two sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex, Scott Disick, 40.