Kourtney Kardashian Gives 1st Look at Nursery for Baby With Travis Barker: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, is fully in her nesting era! The expecting momma took to Instagram on October 18 to seemingly share that she was not feeling well. In the photo dump, Kourt also gave her 224 million followers a first look at Baby Barker‘s nursery. The TV personality shared a photo of her child’s crib on the last side and captioned the post with a series of emojis, including a fever emoji.

The crib features a wooden frame and is placed near a window that faces what appears to be a portion of Kourtney’s backyard. There were also a few stuffed animals placed on the bed and on the window sill ready for the little one’s arrival. The Kardashians star also shared a sweet selfie with her husband, Travis Barker, cuddling his leading lady in bed.

In addition, Kourt featured a snapshot of tulips and a “Get Well” card from her daughter, Penelope, 11. “I hope you feel better Mom! Love P,” the adorable note read on the mother-of-three‘s nightstand. Soon after the Lemme founder shared the photos with her fans, many of them took to the comments to react. “So excited to see all this, my heart is very happy. We love you so much, powerful and wonderful mom,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Oh my gosh! Cannot wait for baby Barker to arrive safely.”

Earlier this week, the 44-year-old opened up about her pregnancy for Vogue‘s November cover story. Kourt also got into details about having a “geriatric pregnancy” in her 40s. “That word is just so wild. But my doctors are so cautious and I’ve had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies,” she explained to the fashion mag. “The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions.”

Last month, the brunette beauty underwent fetal surgery which she noted saved her baby’s life. “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” Kourtney said. “It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”