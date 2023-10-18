Travis Barker Surprises Kourtney Kardashian by Filling House With Roses Before She Gives Birth

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian got the sweetest surprise from Travis Barker on the couple’s two-year engagement anniversary on October 17. The pregnant reality star took a video of her house filled with red roses and black candles and shared it to her Instagram Story, letting her fans see the romantic display that Travis, 47, kindly set up for his wife. Kourtney walked through the couple’s home and showed that the entire staircase was covered with the roses and candles. The Bright Eyes song “First Day of My Life” played to Kourtney’s clip. The soon-to-be mom-of-four tagged Travis and added a teary eyed emoji to her social media video.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in the middle of a gorgeous floral arrangement on the beach in Montecito, California on October 17, 2021. The Blink-182 drummer led Kourtney out to the gorgeous setting, which included roses designed in the shape of a heart and candles, before he popped the magic question. After Kourtney said yes, the couple celebrated their engagement with their family and close friends. The romantic engagement played out on the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Six months after the proposal, Travis and Kourtney had a non-legal wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards. They later got married, for real, at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May 2022, before they had an epic multi-day wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy with all their friends and family. In June 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together after struggling to conceive a baby. Kourtney sweetly held up a sign announcing her pregnancy at one of Travis’ Blink-182 concerts. Later that month, the lovebirds later hosted a gender reveal party to announce that they’re expecting a baby boy.

Kourtney and Travis’ baby will join their blended family that includes Kourtney’s kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, and Travis’ kids Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana, 24. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italy, Kourtney revealed that her three children are “very” happy they’re getting a new sibling. “They’ve been asking me for another baby for a while,” the POOSH founder shared. “When they go to school in the morning, they touch my belly, kiss it, and say goodbye.”

In that same interview, Kourtney explained how she and Travis went from being good friends to each other’s soulmates. “Really, we always knew we were more than friends,” she said. “And those around us knew it too: everyone always told us that we were meant to be together, including Kendall [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West]. Travis himself said it, but I kept him at a distance for a long time, even though during the pandemic we spent a lot of time together, us with our children. It’s as if we both always knew it, but we were afraid. Afraid of being something real.”