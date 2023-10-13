Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Bad Bunny Seemingly Hints They Had Sex at Her Sister’s House in New Song

Image Credit: NewYorkNewswire/Shutterstock, Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny inferred that he had sex with Kendall Jenner at her sister’s house in his new song, “FINA.” The track from his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana that came out October 13 features steamy lyrics in Spanish about his relationship with Kendall, 27. “That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f****** at your sister’s house,” Bad Bunny, 29, sings in the song in English. The Puerto Rican rapper didn’t reveal who he was referring to out of Kendall’s sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian.

In another part of the song, Bad Bunny once again seemingly brings up his romance with Kendall. “They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them,” he sings. Those lyrics are a callback to when Bad Bunny revealed that he speaks English with “specific people” including probably Kendall. “With some people, I speak English—with some specific people,” he told Vanity Fair in September. “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”

Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) still has not confirmed that he’s dating Kendall, despite the hints that the two stars have dropped about their romance. They were first linked in February and have been seen together numerous times including at the Lakers game in May, on vacation in Idaho in July, and at the Drake concert in August. Most recently, the Grammy Award winner and The Kardashians star posed in pictures together for Gucci’s travel line Valigeria.

In his Vanity Fair interview, Bad Bunny refused to address his relationship and explained that he likes to keep his personal life private. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he said. In June, the singer told Rolling Stone, “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

Kendall similarly avoided sharing details about the pair’s relationship when she did an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred,” the supermodel explained. “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” she added.

Bad Bunny and Kendall linked up after her split from Devin Booker, 26, in November 2022. She was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the NBA star for over two years. Bad Bunny, meanwhile, got out of a five-year relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri shortly before he fell for Kendall.