Bad Bunny Hints He Only Speaks English With ’Specific People’ Like Kendall Jenner: ‘I Couldn’t Talk to Her Before’

Image Credit: Szilveszter Makó/Vanity Fair

Bad Bunny revealed that he speaks English for “specific people” in his life — and everyone thinks he’s talking about Kendall Jenner. The Puerto Rican rapper, 29, did an interview with Vanity Fair published Sept. 12 and explained that he’s been working on his English, possibly with help from his rumored girlfriend. “With some people, I speak English—with some specific people,” Bad Bunny said. “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”

Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) did not confirm if he was talking about Kendall, 27. The Grammy Award winner and The Kardashians star were first linked in February and have been seen together a lot the past few months, including on vacation in Idaho in July and at the Drake concert in August.

However, Bad Bunny refused to address his relationship status with Vanity Fair, and explained that he prefers to keep his fans in the dark about his personal life. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he said. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone. There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

Bad Bunny made a few more interesting comments in the interview amidst his romance with Kendall. He said it’s “impossible” that he’d permanently live in Los Angeles, which is where Kendall’s lived all her life. Instead, the “Efecto” singer said he wants to move back to his home country eventually. “I’ve been looking for the perfect place in Puerto Rico to create my dream home for a long time. I hope to live here forever,” he said. Bad Bunny was also asked if he wants “traditional milestones” like marriage and children, to which he responded, “No. I don’t think so. Not ever, but not now.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall’s relationship has been in the headlines all summer, but neither star has directly spoken about their bond. In June, Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone, “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.” Two months later, Kendall similarly avoided sharing details about the pair’s relationship when she did an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. However, the supermodel did say that she “will always fight for relationships” and that she’s been that way all her life.

Since rumors about their romance first began in the winter, there have been plenty of reports that claim that the two of them were only getting more serious. A source close to Kendall revealed to Entertainment Tonight that there’s “potential” for a “long term” relationship between the stars. The insider also said that Kendall enjoys the “low-key” aspect of her and Bad Bunny’s relationship and “is excited about where they’re headed.”