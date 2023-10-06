Lori Harvey’s Stepdad, Steve Harvey, Hugs Her Ex, Michael B. Jordan, 1 Year After Split: Watch

Image Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock / Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Steve Harvey had a friendly encounter with Michael B. Jordan, who used to date his stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, on October 5. The Family Feud host, 66, and the Black Panther actor, 36, reunited at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 and their encounter went viral on the internet. The NBA shared a clip of Michael giving Steve a giant hug when they met up on the court.

The two stars looked overjoyed to see each other at the game. There was zero awkwardness between Michael and Steve who probably haven’t spent time together since Michael’s split from Lori, 26, over a year ago. Steve gave his stamp of approval during the year that his stepdaughter was dating the handsome actor.

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am,” Steve told PEOPLE TV in September 2021 when Lori was still dating Michael. “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy,” he added. Steve also called Michael “a good guy” in the interview.

Michael B Jordan & Steve Harvey having a moment at the Dallas Mavs game in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/wLcNL7rWBS — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 5, 2023

Lori and Michael went their separate ways in June 2022 after dating for more than a year. Michael spoke about the breakup for the first time in an interview with CBS’ Gayle King in February 2023.

“I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the Creed star said.

In a separate interview, Michael said after the breakup that he wasn’t actively seeking a new relationship. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen,” he said to Rolling Stone. “Of course, I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible.”

Since splitting from Michael, Lori has moved on with British actor Damson Idris, 32. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere for Damson’s TV show, Snowfall, in February.