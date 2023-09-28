When Is Josh Duggar Getting Out of Prison? His Release Date Moved Up 8 Days

Image Credit: Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock

Josh Duggar is currently serving a 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence, after being convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. The former TLC star, 35, had been found guilty of the charges in December 2021, and he was sentenced the following May. His release date is currently set for October 2, 2032, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

When Josh was first sentenced, his release date was originally scheduled for August 12, 2032, but it was extended by two months as of March. His release date was going to be October 10, 2032, but it has now been slightly pushed up to October 2 of that year, according to InTouch Weekly. It’s not clear why the sentence was extended and then later shortened slightly.

Josh had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, but he was convicted in December 2021. After his 12-and-a-half-year sentence ends, Josh will still have 20 years of supervised release. As one of the conditions, he will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, including his own children. The disgraced reality star is a father to seven children with his wife Anna, 35. Their kids range in age from 2 to 13.

Since Josh’s prison sentence, his younger sister Jill, 32, released a memoir, Counting the Cost, where she opened up about her feelings about her brother’s conviction. She also accused him of sexually abusing her when they were younger.

Jill revealed that she felt a lot of anger towards her brother as his child took place, and she believed that it was best for him to be in prison. “He had hurt innocent children by his actions, and then continued to avoid responsibility,” she wrote. “I felt sad too. Sad that Josh had become such a monster; sad that even with all the chances Josh had been given to change, he had thrown them away as he continued down a dark, terrible road. Like the rest of the world, I was finally able to see my eldest brother for what he was — a man unable to control himself, totally detached from the reality of how deeply he was hurting others.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.