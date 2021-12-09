Josh Duggar Facing 20 Years In Prison After He’s Found Guilty In Child Porn Case, Criminal Attorney Says
Josh Duggar has been found guilty after being arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on April 29 . Here’s the ’19 Kids and Counting’ star is facing in terms of jail time.
Josh Duggar, 33, could spend up to 40 years in prison and be fined as much as a half-a-million dollars, now that he’s been found guilty of receiving and possessing child porn. The former reality star’s verdict came after a seven hour deliberation following the trial that began on Nov 30. On Dec 9, that jury found guilty of the two charges against him. His sentencing was not immediately announced, but prior to the verdict, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Arkansas based attorney Bobby Digby, who explained why the reality star could most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The 19 Kids and Counting star, who was arrested on April 29, for allegedly downloading child pornography that depicts the sexual abuse of children under the ages of 12, pleaded not guilty to the charges. But, he remains behind bars and will next face a detention hearing on May 5 to determine whether he can be granted supervised release while he stands trial.
“He’s facing up to 40 years in a federal prison, 20 years on each count, and up to $250,000 in fines on each count,” Arkansas defense attorney Digby explained. “Anything is possible, but typically they’d be concurrent sentences, which would mean he’s looking at up to 20 years.”
Duggar’s lawyers said in a statement to HollywoodLife: “Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”