Joe Jonas Gets Support From Brothers Nick and Kevin for Singing ‘Hesitate’ Dedicated to Sophie Turner

Image Credit: Chris Victorio/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas is continuing to lean on his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas as his divorce from Sophie Turner plays out in public. During the Jonas Brothers’ show in Philadelphia on September 21, the siblings embraced on stage as they performed the love song “Hesitate,” which is about Joe’s now-estranged wife, who he recently filed for divorce from after four years of marriage. The song includes the lyrics “I won’t hesitate/Just tell me where to start/I thank the oceans for giving me you/You saved me once and now I’ll save you too/I won’t hesitate for you.”

Nick, 31, gave Joe, 34, a hug at the end of the song, and said to the crowd, “If you came here tonight with someone you love, put your arms around them right now and say, ‘I love you.’ ” Joe stood with his back towards the stage and Kevin went up to him to give him a hug, as well. The trio continued on with their performance after the emotional moment that was captured on social media by fans.

Joe’s brothers have rallied around him on their tour since the news of his split from Sophie broke in early September. During their Philly show, Joe dedicated the band’s song “Little Bird” to anyone that is a “parent” after Sophie sued him over the “wrongful detention” of their two children. There was another emotional moment at the Jonas Brothers’ Phoenix show on September 7, when Nick called Joe his “favorite person“, as the audience cheered in response.

Joe broke his silence on the divorce when he and his brothers performed at Dodgers Stadium in California on September 9. “It’s been a tough week,” Joe said at the show, four days after he filed for divorce from Sophie. “If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?” the singer added. “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

After confirming their split on Sept. 6, Sophie sued Joe for allegedly keeping her from taking their 3-year-old and 1-year-old daughters to England. The former couple apparently agreed to move to Sophie’s home country before they broke up. In response to the Game of Thrones star’s September 21 filing, a rep for Joe told HollywoodLife that the lawsuit was “misleading” and a “serious abuse of the legal system at worst” due to the “language” in the filing, such as its use of the word, “abduction.”

Joe’s rep also said that the exes “had a cordial meeting” when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. “They have been with her since that meeting,” said the rep. “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.” The statement continued, “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK.”