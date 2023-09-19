Travis Barker Reportedly ‘Constantly Checking’ on Kourtney Kardashian After Fetal Surgery

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Following Kourtney Kardashian‘s health scare earlier this month, a source close to the matter told Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 19, that her husband Travis Barker, 47, has been paying extra attention to her. The insider claimed that The Kardashians star is “doing a lot better since her surgery,” which occurred over the weekend of Sept. 1. “Travis is constantly checking in on her and making sure she’s feeling OK,” they said.

While the Blink-182 drummer is currently on tour, he reportedly is eager to return home with his pregnant wife and their blended family. The source said that Travis “can’t wait to be home with her and is so grateful that she’s doing well and that their future baby is healthy.” Meanwhile, the Lemme founder is focused on her health ahead of her due date. “Kourtney is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board,” the insider added.

Travis and the brunette beauty were married in May 2022 and have a blended family of six children. Their loved ones are also eager for the newest addition to arrive. “Travis and Kourtney are very united, their kids are getting along, and everyone is excited for the baby to arrive,” the source told the outlet. Kourt announced her pregnancy on Jun. 16 while attending one of her husband’s concerts in Los Angeles.

The latest update on the mother-of-three‘s health comes just over two weeks after Travis rushed home from his tour due to an “urgent family matter,” which resulted in fetal surgery for Kourt. A few days later, on Sept. 6, she took to Instagram to share a photo from her hospital bed and update her 224 million followers on her and her baby’s health. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney began in the caption.

Further in the caption, Kourt went on to detail the fetal surgery she underwent amid her pregnancy. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she penned. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She went on to thank “God” for how well the surgery went. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” Kourtney concluded in the caption. Prior to Travis, she was in a long-term relationship with the father of her children, Scott Disick, from 2006 until their final split in 2015. They welcomed three kiddos together including Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.