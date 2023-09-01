‘Basic Instinct’ Star Sharon Stone Reacts To Bad Bunny’s NSFW Mirror Selfie

Sharon Stone is a Bad Bunny fan after that NSFW picture. The Basic Instincts star, 65, reacted to the Puerto Rican rapper’s sexy nude selfie, by commenting on US Weekly‘s Instagram post that asked fans if they’ve “tried photoshopping” the viral image yet. “Wishful thinking,” Sharon wrote on August 31. “It can break your VCR I’m told,” she added. Sharon’s cheeky comment got a big reaction from fans, who called her a “queen” for her relatable reaction to Bad Bunny’s nude.

Bad Bunny made headlines when he posted a selfie of his naked body in an open-air shower on his Instagram Story August 27. The image was dark, and cut off just above his private parts, but fans still got a good enough look at his smoking-hot body. Bad Bunny’s selfie got tons of reactions on social media — but nobody had a better response to the picture than Sharon herself.

Bad Bunny in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/vpySEbefg5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

Other than his viral selfie, Bad Bunny created buzz on the internet for the other posts on his Instagram Story that related to his rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, 27. He shared a close-up image of himself in a car, which revealed that he was wearing a necklace with a “K” charm hanging from the chain. The “Where She Goes” singer also gave a shoutout to Kendall’s tequila brand, 818, with pictures of two cocktails. And last but not least, Bad Bunny posted a video of a chipmunk he came across on a walk, and Kendall’s voice could be heard in the background.

Bad Bunny was first linked to The Kardashians star in February 2022 when they were seen at the same restaurant together. Various sightings of the two together have continued over the past few months. They went horseback riding together in April, attended a Met Gala afterparty in May, and packed on the PDA at the Drake concert in August. Neither star has confirmed the romance, and Bad Bunny even mentioned in an interview that it’s important to him to “protect” his personal life.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something,” he told Rolling Stone in June. “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” the Grammy Award winner added. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Kendall also avoided talking about her relationship with Bad Bunny in an August interview with Harper’s Bazaar. However, she did confirm that she takes romantic relationships very seriously. “I love really hard, and I love without apology,” the gorgeous brunette shared. “I will always fight for relationships. I don’t give up on anything.”