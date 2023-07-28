Kendall Jenner Sizzles In String Bikini On Lake Getaway With Her Friends: Photos

Kendall Jenner looks good living that lake life. The 27-year-old model took a trip to the lake with friends which she documented on Instagram July 27. Kendall rocked a string bikini top with a colorful pattern and matching bottoms in three of the snapshots. She showed off her swimsuit, as well as her toned body, while laying down in front of the water next to a bag with “peanuts and beer” written on it, in the first picture from her photo dump.

In another photo, Kendall faced away from the camera to show off her booty in her bikini bottoms, while enjoying the scenic lake atmosphere. She put on a black hat and sat down on a dock with a big smile on her face in her third bikini picture. Aside from her sexy bikini, Kendall also rocked denim overalls with a white tank top and a blue bandana in another snapshot from the trip. The reality star posed on a bench next to a green 818 Tequila coffee mug.

View Related Gallery Kendall Jenner's Hottest Bikini Pics Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kendall rounded out her post by sharing several photos of the views at the lake. She also included a picture of her with her friends sitting outside at the house that they were seemingly staying at. Kendall captioned her post, “peanuts and beer,” a reference to the words on her bag in the very first picture. Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner showed love to the model by commenting three heart-eyes emojis.

Kendall posted the vacation pictures the day after she went on a sushi date with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny, 29, in West Hollywood. Kendall wore a black midi dress paired with black flats and a small black shoulder bag for the date night. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Puerto Rican singer first sparked dating rumors in February after they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. They have yet to confirm their romance, but they have been seen together numerous times since.

Before Bad Bunny, Kendall was with Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker. They split for the second and final time in mid-2022, over two years after their on-and-off romance first began. Sources revealed that Kendall and Devin broke up because they were “not on the same page” about getting married and having kids together.