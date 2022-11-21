Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.

The Kardashians star was seen wearing a blue sweater with black short shorts and leggings that showcased her skinny long legs, as she left a photoshoot for FWRD, where she serves as the creative director. She held both a black handbag and a bouquet of sunflowers in her hands. Kendall let her long brunette hair down for the afternoon outing. The photos were taken the day before the world learned that Kendall was officially single.

A source told PEOPLE that Kendall and Devin amicably ended their relationship sometime last month. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the publication. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

The last time Kendall was seen with Devin was at his Halloween birthday party. She also wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram story on Oct. 31. Kendall posted a photo of the pair together and wrote, “birthday boy @dbook” with a red heart emoji. Devin reposted Kendall’s sweet birthday tribute.

Kendall and Devin dated for two years, though they did briefly break up in June after Kendall thought the pro athlete wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their romance. Kendall even brought Devin to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in May, which is why the split the following month was so shocking for everybody. But Devin took the split as a wake-up call and worked hard to win Kendall back. “He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July after fans began speculating about a reconciliation. “Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together; everyone would love to see them get married.”

Following their latest split, Kendall and Devin are back to focusing on their respective careers. Kendall has her 818 Tequila brand, while Devin recently started another NBA season with the Phoenix Suns.