Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner stepped out for a photoshoot in Los Angeles as a single woman, and was seen after she and her NBA star beau split sometime in October.

November 21, 2022 3:48PM EST
Kendall Jenner
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker show some PDA as they watch as Casper Ruud of Norway vs Carlos Alcaraz of Spain play in the men's final match at the US Open Tennis Championships. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen watching Casper Ruud Vs Carlos Alcaraz during the Men's finals on a Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center US Open Championships 2022, Day Fourteen, USTA National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Alix Newman/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner steps out in Los Angeles before news broke about her split to Devin Booker on Nov. 20 (Photo: Alix Newman/Shutterstock)

The Kardashians star was seen wearing a blue sweater with black short shorts and leggings that showcased her skinny long legs, as she left a photoshoot for FWRD, where she serves as the creative director. She held both a black handbag and a bouquet of sunflowers in her hands. Kendall let her long brunette hair down for the afternoon outing. The photos were taken the day before the world learned that Kendall was officially single.

A source told PEOPLE that Kendall and Devin amicably ended their relationship sometime last month. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the publication. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker out in Beverly Hills in May 2022 (Photo: mcla@broadimage / MEGA)

The last time Kendall was seen with Devin was at his Halloween birthday party. She also wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram story on Oct. 31. Kendall posted a photo of the pair together and wrote, “birthday boy @dbook” with a red heart emoji. Devin reposted Kendall’s sweet birthday tribute.

Kendall and Devin dated for two years, though they did briefly break up in June after Kendall thought the pro athlete wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their romance. Kendall even brought Devin to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in May, which is why the split the following month was so shocking for everybody. But Devin took the split as a wake-up call and worked hard to win Kendall back. “He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July after fans began speculating about a reconciliation. “Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together; everyone would love to see them get married.”

Following their latest split, Kendall and Devin are back to focusing on their respective careers. Kendall has her 818 Tequila brand, while Devin recently started another NBA season with the Phoenix Suns.

