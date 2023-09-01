Selena Gomez Sizzles In Plunging Swimsuit For Sexy Mirror Selfie: Photo

Selena Gomez, 31, is saying goodbye to summer in the sexiest way possible. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer took to her Instagram Story on August 31 and shared a swimsuit mirror selfie for her 428 million followers to see. In the photo, Selena rocked a blue and green floral one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline that showed off her skinny body. Selena wrapped one leg over the other as she snapped the mirror picture in what appeared to be her closet. The gorgeous star was barefoot and styled her brunette hair in a neat back bun. Selena didn’t write any text on the selfie — she let her swimsuit speak for itself.

Selena Gomez looks beautiful in new photo. pic.twitter.com/TjMJslWezw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2023

Selena has had a great summer with season 3 of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and her new song “Single Soon” both coming out in August. However, the former Disney Channel star got herself into hot water when she posted about OMITB on Instagram which was a direct violation of the SAG-AFTRA strike rules. Selena deleted her post 15 hours later — which wasn’t fast enough to avoid fans calling her out for being “tone deaf” amidst the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes. Selena’s representative declined to comment on the incident to Variety.

Selena also had some bad lucky recently when she broke her hand and had to get surgery. The “Come & Get It” hitmaker revealed how she got hurt during a radio interview with the Ellen K Morning Show. “I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” Selena said, before adding, “I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped.” Selena showed off her grey cast on her hand and said being injured is “not fun.”

Actors’ strike controversy and broken hand aside, Selena is ending her summer on a high with her new comeback song. After “Single Soon” came out on August 25, fans speculated the the pre-breakup track was about Selena’s relationship with her ex The Weeknd. However, Selena denied the song has anything to do with her former flame in a direct response to one of HollywoodLife‘s Instagram posts. “Couldn’t be more false,” she said about the rumors.

Speaking of Selena’s love life, the pop star confirmed that she’s single while promoting her new song. “I’m just enjoying where I’m at,” she said on a SiriusXM show on Aug. 31, “and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be.”