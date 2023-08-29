Selena Gomez Reveals She Had Surgery After Breaking Her Hand Amid ‘Single Soon’ Release

Selena Gomez, 31, revealed to fans that she broke her hand and had to have surgery. The singer wrote a comment to a fan post that was promoting her new song, “Single Soon,” and also admitted she doesn’t care about “selling anything,” and rather just be “happy” with the music she makes. “Broke my hand and had surgery,” she wrote in the comment, which was reposted here. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Selena didn’t give any further details about her injury, like when it took place and how, but she seems to be thoroughly enjoying the reaction of her new single. The talented artist recently replied to one of HollywoodLife‘s Instagram posts that revealed fans are speculating whether the song is about her previous romance with The Weeknd. “Couldn’t be more false,” she replied in a comment.

Some of the lyrics for “Single Soon” actually mention a “weekend,” which is part of the reason fans assumed it could be about The Weeknd. “Should I do it on the phone?/ Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? / Yeah Maybe I’ll just disappear/ I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here,” Selena sings in the catchy new track.

Selena’s epic comeback song was released on Aug. 25 and has been getting rave reviews from fans online. She also released a music video for the tune and looked amazing in a metallic pink sleeveless top and denim shorts throughout the epic feature. Her BFF Taylor Swift showed support for the new release just two days ago by reposting a promo post for the video. She also added her own loving caption.

“When ur bestie is the bestest. Will be dancing to this forever methinks,” the caption read. It didn’t take long for Selena to repost Taylor’s response in her own Instagram story, leaving fans gushing over their long friendship. Selena also showed support for Taylor by attending some of her Eras Tour shows over the summer.