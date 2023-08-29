Selena Gomez Reveals She Had Surgery After Breaking Her Hand Amid ‘Single Soon’ Release

The singer replied to a fan page promoting her new song and admitted she is 'happy to make music with' her 'friends.'

August 29, 2023 11:53PM EDT
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Thousands of fans waited outside the Bulgari hotel in Paris to see Selena Gomez after attending the Rare Beauty Event. 09 Jun 2023 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA993044_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Selena Gomez looks ravishing as she leaves her exclusive Rare Beauty event for 100 influencers in the Gallery District of New York this evening. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, revealed to fans that she broke her hand and had to have surgery. The singer wrote a comment to a fan post that was promoting her new song, “Single Soon,” and also admitted she doesn’t care about “selling anything,” and rather just be “happy” with the music she makes. “Broke my hand and had surgery,” she wrote in the comment, which was reposted here. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Selena didn’t give any further details about her injury, like when it took place and how, but she seems to be thoroughly enjoying the reaction of her new single. The talented artist recently replied to one of HollywoodLife‘s Instagram posts that revealed fans are speculating whether the song is about her previous romance with The Weeknd. “Couldn’t be more false,” she replied in a comment.

Selena Gomez
Selena during a previous event. (Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock)

Some of the lyrics for “Single Soon” actually mention a “weekend,” which is part of the reason fans assumed it could be about The Weeknd. “Should I do it on the phone?/ Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? / Yeah Maybe I’ll just disappear/ I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here,” Selena sings in the catchy new track.

Selena’s epic comeback song was released on Aug. 25 and has been getting rave reviews from fans online. She also released a music video for the tune and looked amazing in a metallic pink sleeveless top and denim shorts throughout the epic feature. Her BFF Taylor Swift showed support for the new release just two days ago by reposting a promo post for the video. She also added her own loving caption.

Selena Gomez
Selena looking gorgeous in purple. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

“When ur bestie is the bestest. Will be dancing to this forever methinks,” the caption read. It didn’t take long for Selena to repost Taylor’s response in her own Instagram story, leaving fans gushing over their long friendship. Selena also showed support for Taylor by attending some of her Eras Tour shows over the summer.

