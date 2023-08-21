Timothée Chalamet Posts Shirtless Thirst Trap On Summer Vacay While Kylie Jenner Romances Rumors Strengthen

The 'Wonka' star shared a couple of seductive shirtless pics as he relaxed in a pool of natural spring water. But who took the pics?

August 21, 2023 5:32PM EDT
Timothee Chalamet
Image Credit: Matt Cowan/Shutterstock

Timothee Chalamet shared a pair of rare shirtless thirst trap pics as he sat in what looked like a natural spring. In the photos, shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 20, the Beautiful Boy star, 27, stared down the camera with wet, curly hair, a moss-covered rock behind him. He wore a simple silver necklace. In a second summer vacation photo, he reclined in the fresh spring water, surrounded by rocks and clear water. “Summer24!” the Dune actor captioned the pics. No indication was given as to who snapped the photos, but rumors are rampant that his alleged relationship with Kylie Jenner, 25, is still going strong.

According to an August 2 TMZ report, they’re still “an item” and, according to an insider, “any reports that say otherwise are false.” One source for the outlet urged fans “not to believe everything they read.” The report refuted earlier claims that Kylie and Timothee had gone their separate ways.

An insider for Life & Style had claimed that that Kylie Cosmetics maven was “dumped.” “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” the source reportedly told the outlet for an Aug. 2 report. “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

Timothee Chalamet
Matt Cowan/Shutterstock

The insider added speculation that the mom of two was attempting to “play it casual” amid the alleged split. “Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting,” the source said. “Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”

In any case, Timothee has an Instagram following 18.3 million strong, and many of them were practically reeling as they took to the comments thread to gush over the thirst trap. “Looking at him is not enough i need him on my wall,” joked a fan, while another wrote, “stop breaking the internet like this.” A third raved, “I swear on my life YOU ARE A PERFECT HUMAN!!! – At least physically!!!!”

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Erik Pendzich/Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Timothee, who reportedly previously dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon and Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp, is currently gearing up for the highly anticipated December 15 release of Wonka.

