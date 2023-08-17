Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Sunbathes In Blue Bikini For ‘Adventures At Home’: Photos

Gracie McGraw is soaking up every bit of summer that she can. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s 26-year-old daughter took to Instagram on August 14 with bikini clad photos where she showed off her recent weight loss from Ozempic and Mounjaro. Gracie rocked a two-piece blue bikini while sunbathing on a lounge chair outside next to the pool. She aimed the camera at her stomach for two out of the three photos, highlighting the weight she’s dropped in the past few months.

Along with her colorful swimsuit, Gracie also wore a black headband over her dark brunette hair and a pair of black sunglasses for her relaxing day outside. In the first photo, the If Loving You Is Wrong actress stared off into the distance while soaking up the sun. The next two photos of Gracie were close up shots of her bikini as she laid on a towel. She captioned her summer post, “Adventures *at* home.”

Gracie opened up about her weight loss via Instagram on May 26, with another outdoor bikini photo. Gracie told her followers that she took Ozempic last year, before switching to a new medication to treat her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). “No need to accuse when I have been open about it,” she said about her decision to take the type 2 diabetes treatment. Gracie also confirmed she’s been “working out” to shed pounds.

Gracie is the eldest of Faith and Tim’s three daughters. Besides Gracie, they also have Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21. The famous couple celebrated Gracie on her 26th birthday on May 5, with sweet Instagram tributes that included throwback photos courtesy of Tim. The country music superstar told Gracie that she “brought so much sunshine and laughter” into their lives since the day she was born. Faith shared a hilarious video of Gracie exuding “laughter and pure joy” at a themed family in her birthday tribute.

Gracie has followed in her parents’ footsteps as a singer and actress. She moved to NYC to become a Broadway star, and at the beginning of May she performed in the concert series Broadway Sings Queen for two nights.