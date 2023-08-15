Tracy Morgan Reveals Weight Loss After Admitting He’s Taking Ozempic To Shed Lbs.: See Before & After

Tracy Morgan, 54, showed off his weight loss and talked about how he shed the pounds, in a new interview on TODAY this week. The comedian rocked a light blue and white button-down long-sleeved top and ripped jeans on his lighter frame, during the show, and added baby blue and white sneakers. He also accessorized with a necklace and looked relaxed and happy during his time on the air.

When discussing his weight loss, Tracy mentioned the drug, Ozempic, which is typically used for those who suffer from Type-2 diabetes, and admitted it’s something that’s helped him stay fit. “That’s how the weight got lost,” he said while talking to Hoda Kotb. “I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic.”

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he continued. “It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.” He jokingly added that he “ain’t letting it go” and said he’s feeling “great” despite having to walk with a cane.

In addition to talking about his weight loss, Tracy promoted his new comedy special, Taking It Too Far, and opened up about the trauma his body has been through over the years. His leg was injured when he was playing high school football, and back in 2014, he got into a collision that involved a Wal-Mart truck driver that had reportedly been sleep-deprived behind the wheel. It resulted in him breaking several ribs as well as every bone in his face, and also left him with a crushed femur.

“Now I want to have fun and sometimes you got to take it too far to have fun,” he said about speaking his mind in his new special. The talented star also revealed he’s “a single man” after divorcing Megan Wollover in 2020, and considers himself “a girl dad” who is focused mainly on his daughter Maven, 10. He added that he’s open to dating again if the right woman comes along.